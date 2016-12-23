Fashion designers urged to get training

Share this article:

HARARE - Renowned fashion designer and Zuvva label proprietor Joyce Chimanye says many promising and established designers will only fullfil their potential after undergoing training.

Chimanye made the remarks during a workshop held in Harare early this week.

“To most designers, you need training. You see people calling themselves a designer yet they never got trained.

“Just because I love law I cannot call myself a lawyer, you have to train for that.

“People need to go school and fully learn the trade, rather than sit in your mother’s house and make stuff that people do not buy.

“Go to school, receive proper training, learn how to mend garments, stitch and all the tiny details,” said the respected designer.

Chimanye added that the Zimbabwe’s fashion industry was lagging behind in a big way.

“When I went to Madagascar all the countries at that conference were talking about how much they sell to the whole world.

“I met a buyer who said she only bought stuff from three African countries and more countries outside the continent.

“That got me thinking that we need to change the way we do things.

“Out of over 50 countries that top buyer buys from three?

“We need to perfect our garments so that they compete on a global scale. Our quality needs to be competitive,” she said.

Chimanye, who started a sewing business in 1991, urged local designers to desist from the entitlement syndrome.

“People do not owe you anything, so you should not expect to be paid top dollars especially when you are starting and haven’t fully established yourself.

“When I started I would use my own funds and travel from Chegutu to Harare or any other place so that my work would be seen.

“I was very instrumental in Miss Zimbabwe’s wardrobe during Kiki Divaris’ time,” said the Zuvva label founder, who recently provided several dresses to Miss Tourism Ashley Morgan who is currently competing at the Miss Tourism International pageant in Malasyia.