Council to enact tough zvihuta by-law

HARARE - Harare City Council (HCC) is making moves to regulate the rearing of quails — popularly known as zvihuta — following a wave of mass production by residents in their backyards.

The game birds became popular following unsubstantiated claims that their eggs and meat have medicinal properties.

An adult quail is the size of a pigeon, with a dressed one costing between $3 and $5 while half a dozen of the eggs retail at around $2.

According to HCC’s environmental management committee, the local authority plans to enact a quails by-law that would regulate the number of birds to be reared at each household.

“For property that is below 300 square metres, a maximum of 25 poultry are permitted. For a property that is 900 square metres, a maximum of 100 poultry is allowed,” the committee said in its minutes.

It added that properties falling within 901 to 2 000 square metres will carry 405 birds at most while stands above 2 000 square metres will have a maximum of 800 quails.

The committee said permits — granted by director of health services, Prosper Chonzi — would be required to keep more than 800 birds at a residential property.

The regulation of the quail birds rearing is in line with the meat by-law that prohibits the sale of uncertified meat.

According to provisions of the meat by-law, anyone trading without council permission faces a level five fine or one year in prison, if prosecuted and found guilty.

They further dictate that livestock must be slaughtered at a council approved abattoir while game meat should only be sold by an HCC licensed person.

“In terms of Section 4, no person would be allowed to keep, sell or supply any fresh butchers meat in the butcher’s shop, food premises or vehicle unless the butcher’s meat had been inspected and certified fit for human consumption by a meat inspector employed by the State or local authority,” read part of the committees minutes.

According to the city’s health department meats that are sold from unregistered vendors pose a serious health challenge to the residents.