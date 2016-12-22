We're not to blame, says ZC

Share this article:

HARARE - Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) managing director Wilfred Mukondiwa has claimed the franchises are to blame for the latest industrial action to cripple the domestic game.

Player boycotts and protests have become the order of the day in local cricket and on Tuesday things came to a standstill at Queens Sports Club when Mid West Rhinos and Matabeleland Tuskers refused to continue their Logan Cup match.

The players were demanding payment of their November and December salaries after ZC had only paid them dues for this month.

The other match pitting Mountaineers and Mashonaland Eagles in Mutare was rained off without a ball having been bowled.

Mukondiwa described the situation as unfortunate but surprisingly absolved ZC of any wrongdoing in the matter and promised that the players will be paid before the next round of matches start early next year.

“It’s a misunderstanding otherwise there’s no issue,” Mukondiwa told the Daily News yesterday.

“It’s unfortunate if they (players) decided to go the strike route because we never said we don’t want to pay them.

“It’s a provincial matter which is supposed to be handled by the provincial administrators and I can’t speak on their behalf but the long and short of it is that they will be paid whatever they are owed.”

A source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said he was hopeful the ZC will honour their obligations in time for the resumption of games on January 5.

“The next games will start on the 5th of January, I have heard ZC will be paying the outstanding salaries by the end of December so I don’t see why the games will not go ahead in January,” the source said.