Tough draw for CAPS

HARARE - CAPS United were handed a tough route to reach the group stages of the 2017 African Champions League according to a draw conducted by the Confederation of African Football yesterday.

The Green Machine will face Lesotho champions Lioli FC in the preliminary round of the competition in February.

Makepekepe will travel to Teyateyaneng to face Lioli in the first leg during the weekend of February 10-12.

Lloyd Chitembwe’s side do not have much time to recuperate as the second leg will be staged at the National Sports Stadium the following weekend.

If United are able to negotiate their way past Lioli, they will have to face Democratic Republic of Congo giants TP Mazembe in the final qualifying round in March.

Just like in the preliminary stage, Makepekepe will travel to Kinshasa for the first leg on the weekend of March 10-12 before returning for the second in Harare the following weekend.

This will be the real tough test for United because Mazembe, who are bankrolled by millionaire Moise Katumbi, have won the competition on five occasions.

Mazembe are also the reigning champions of the Africa Confederation Cup.

Zimbabwe’s other representatives in the African inter-club competition, Ngezi Platinum Stars will take on Pamplemousses SC from Mauritius in the African Confederation Cup first round.

Ngezi will be away for the first leg on the weekend of February 10-12 before returning to Baobab Stadium for the second leg a week later.

In the event Tonderai Ndiraya’s charges are able to reach the final qualifying round, they will meet Angolan side CD Libolo.

Ngezi also travel away for the first leg on the weekend of March 10-12 before hosting the second leg a week later.