Player protest rocks Logan Cup

HARARE - Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) stumbled on a familiar glitch yesterday when a player protest interrupted play in a Logan Cup encounter raising fears of another collapse of the fragile relationship between players and the board.

Zimbabwe’s domestic cricketers, who are not centrally contracted, refused to take to the field on the third day of the Logan Cup match between the Mid West Rhinos and the Matabeleland Tuskers at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

The players were demanding to be paid their salaries for November and December in full.

Contractual issues and non-payment of dues have been largely responsible in shaping decisions of the country’s emerging stars.

It seems that the cancer is unlikely to go away anytime soon as Zimbabwe’s cricketers currently lack a players’ union to present a united front in salary negotiations.

At the moment, local cricketers are negotiating their contracts with ZC on an individual basis after the collapse of the Zimbabwe Professional Cricketers Association in 2014.

This gives ZC all the leverage in negotiations.

Yesterday, matters came to head when players received only one month’s salaries for November when they had been expected to get their December dues as well.

Provincial contracts were finalised a few weeks ago and backdated to last month amid indication that the players’ salaries will be staggered.

However, still scarred from false promises of years gone by the players were having none of it and refused to take to the field.

The first-class match later saw the result going in the favour of Mid West Rhinos after it was declared that Matabeleland Tuskers had forfeited their second innings following the protest.

Efforts to get a comment from ZC were fruitless.