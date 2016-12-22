Neverland Zim kicks off

Share this article:

HARARE - Neverland Zimbabwe, regarded as one of the top 10 festivals in Africa, will feature 27 acts today and tomorrow at Thorn Park Polo Club in Harare.

The packed line-up of entertainers includes five international artistes, six regional artistes and 16 local artistes.

Artistes to look forward to include United Kingdom dance/electronic stars Billy Kenny and My Digital Enemy who are expected to hog the limelight alongside Bougenvilla (The Netherlands), Kyle Cassim (South Africa), Mark Stent (South Africa), Gil K (USA), Lucky Charmes (The Netherlands), The Lazarus Man (South Africa), Bench Press (South Africa) and Ricardo da Costa (South Africa).

Star attractions among the 16 local acts include internationally-acclaimed DJ Jason Le Roux who is arguably the standout artiste among several local wheel spinners who also include Ryan Synth, Bhana, Soul Obsedian T Bass, Nic Fourie, T Bass, Verseless, James Honey, DJ Victor Bravo, DJ Rax, Rob Macson and Zimbabwe-born Chris Taylor who is based in South Africa.

The Zimbabwean line-up at the annual two-day event, which is now in its fourth year, also includes Zimbabwean jazz musician Vimbayi “Vee” Mukarati — a holder of a Berklee Music College higher certificate in arts, jazz and contemporary music acquired from Newpark Music Centre in Dublin, Ireland. Vee recently undertook a tour of southern Africa alongside Zambian songstress Namvula Rennie.

Neverland Zimbabwe, whose creative director is DJ Jason Le Roux, says it has gone out of its way to protect revellers from the rains.

“Neverland 2016 will be purpose built to withstand all elements to ensure you are kept safe, dry and mud free,” the festival organisers said on Twitter.