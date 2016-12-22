Mugabe must reflect on life

Share this article:

HARARE - President Robert Mugabe, who turns 93 in February next year, must use his annual leave in the Far East to reflect on his tenure as Zimbabwe’s only leader since 1980 and promptly do the right thing — resign.

The nonagenarian leader and his Zanu PF-led government are solely responsible for ruining the country through their ill-thought out and inconsiderate populist policies and general mismanagement of State resources.

At 92 years old, Mugabe is currently the world’s oldest serving Head of state and his increasingly frail state and failure to do simple menial jobs as tree planting shows that he has no capacity to turn around the country’s waning fortunes.

Over the past few months, Zimbabwe has witnessed unprecedented civil unrest as civil society groups and opposition parties have demanded the veteran leader steps down, as the country struggles with high unemployment and an economic crisis that has led to the introduction of bond notes to ease cash crisis.

According to the International Monetary Fund, Zimbabwe has now descended into full-blown recession — the second one in eight years — and the government had not crafted any interventions to reverse the slide into the red.

All the major head winds, which were responsible for negative growth this year, are still present and expected to exacerbate further in 2017.

Following the continued closure of hundreds of factories — as a result of a tough operating environment — thousands have lost their jobs, especially in the aftermath of the controversial July 2013 elections.

The unemployment statistics have been driven to over 90 percent.

The prices of our key exports like platinum, gold and chrome fell drastically on the international market while energy supplies have been very erratic in the last half of 2016.

We have said it before that the Zanu PF regime is as clueless and indifferent as they are incompetent to address the deep-seated challenges facing the economy.

With such gloomy statistics, it would be foolhardy for anyone to believe that Mugabe has any solutions to challenges affecting the country.

What can the old man offer now and in the future that he has failed to provide in the last 36 years?

At this point, it is only logical for Mugabe to realise the futility of his life-presidency ambition and hand over power to a progressive leader who will take the country forward.