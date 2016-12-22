Lucky fans for Gabon

Share this article:

HARARE - Lucky Warriors’ fans will have a chance to watch the team live in action at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Gabon courtesy of the side’s sponsor NetOne.

The mobile phone services provider yesterday unveiled a $250 000 sponsorship package to cater for the team’s campaign in Gabon where they are in Group B together with Algeria, Senegal and Tunisia.

Fans will have a chance to win an all-expenses paid trip to the West African country after NetOne also launched a promotion limited to their subscribers.

“What we have done is that we want to give our subscribers an opportunity to take part and wish the Warriors well as they embark on the Afcon journey,” NetOne acting-chief operating officer Clever Isaya said.

“It’s basically an SMS promotion where our customers get a chance to win tickets to Gabon. We have got 10 tickets that we will be giving away.

“In terms of the mechanics, the promotion will be starting today (yesterday). It’s already live; for those who would want to participate, you can start today (yesterday) and it will run until February 5; the day of the final.

“It’s simple; you just have to SMS an answer to the short code 34000. We will be asking questions around the Afcon and our national team and the first question is who is the coach of the national team?”

NetOne subscribers will be charged only 15 cents for every SMS they send to the short code during the promotion.

There will be four draws to be held in the duration of the promotion.

Six lucky winners will get a chance to watch all three of the Warriors’ Group B matches in Franceville when the first draw will be held on January 7.

Two more subscribers will be chosen to go and watch the semi-finals of the competition when the second draw is held on January 18.

The third draw to be held on January 28 will then come up with two more lucky winners, who will get to watch the final.

NetOne will conduct their final draw on February 5.

Other consolation prizes on offer include smart phones, Warriors’ replica jerseys and airtime.