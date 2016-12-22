Fuz to the rescue

Share this article:

HARARE - The Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (Fuz) will give out of contract players another chance to earn deals before the start of the 2017 season by hosting two training camps next month.

Club scouts and coaches will be invited to the training camps to have a look at the talent on offer and if they are impressed, they can sign some of the players.

“We will be holding a ‘Players out Of Contract’ training camp in January 2017 in Harare and Bulawayo under the theme: Game Changers — My contract my right,” Fuz said in a statement.

“The proposed dates for Harare are from the 3rd to the 7th of January and for Bulawayo from the 10th to the 14th of January. We wish to use a holistic approach in tackling matters to do with players, the main aim of this project is to help professional footballers who have not yet signed contracts with any team in the search for a new club.

“There are some players who do not get an opportunity to approach different clubs to negotiate for a contract or to showcase their talent hence this will present a platform for them to impress various Premiership administrators who are set to attend the programme.

“For the 2017 programme players will be offered a comprehensive training programme which will include friendly matches on the last day. Coaches from different clubs in the Premier League and a number from Division One, physical trainers, representatives from the media, various football administrators, Premier League referees, dieticians are set to attend.”

This will be the third year in a row Fuz conducts such an exercise which is already bearing fruit since a number of players were signed.

“In 2015, Fuz saw a total of eight players being signed by different teams in the Premier League and the first division league. In 2016, the number increased to 10 being signed locally as a result of the limited market in Zimbabwe for all the players who showed interest in the programme.

“Fuz engaged FIFPro to sponsor a regional tournament which saw countries from southern Africa converge in Johannesburg, South Africa from the 14th to the 16th of July 2016 to participate in the FIFPro Players out of Contract Tournament which was named ‘Paul Gundani out of Contract Tournament’, as a recognition to the contribution that...Gundani made in the plight of bringing professionalism to football.

“Nations included South Africa, Democratic Republic of Congo, Botswana and Zimbabwe. The aim of the tournament was to give out of contract players an opportunity to continue showcasing their talent with the hope of securing a playing career after being laid off by their different clubs. This saw one player being signed by Pretoria University FC of South Africa, two leaving for Swaziland and one for Botswana.”