Fungisai collaborates with Jamaican artiste

Share this article:

HARARE - Fungisai Zvakavapano-Mashavave has collaborated with Jamaican dancehall artist Dwayne “Dwayno” Forrester on a yet-to-be-named song.

Dwayno, who collaborated with Vybz Kartel on the track Don a Road, has remained in Zimbabwe ever since he jetted into the country at the beginning of the month for the Zimbabwe-Jamaica Youth Festival. The Jamaican artiste, who has in the past expressed support for Zimdancehall, collaborated with Guspy Warrior on a track titled Di Gal Deh.

Fungisai confirmed the collaboration to the Daily News yesterday.

“Ndiri kuchimhanya naOskid. Akangobudikira parecording session yangu nezuro (Tuesday) saka bho (The song is being produced by Oskid. Dwayno came to the recording studio while I was recording and I took advantage of that,” she told the Daily News yesterday.

Efforts to get comment from Oskid proved fruitless as he was busy in the studio. Interestingly, Gweru-born Oskid produced Fungisai’s duet with Zimdancehall star Killer T titled Vanondibatirana.

The collaboration with Dwayno comes barely a week after she recorded a response to Killer T’s latest hit Bvunza Tinzwe.

The controversial music star insisted yesterday that her response to Killer T’s hit was ready for release.

“Actually, I am done with the song but I am just waiting to get permission to release it from the chairman (Killer T). I am not going to pre-empt the contents of the song because it is meant to be a surprise,” said the Toita Zvedenga singer.

Early this week, Fungisai defended her right to sing across genres. It is not surprising there that she has gone into the studio with the Jamaican artiste.

“Apart from the Bvunza Tinzwe reply, I am also going to release another single called Kubasa Kwenyu for my Zimdancehall fans. I am trying to cater for all generations that is, youths and the mature ones. The youths like the Zimdancehall side of me while the mature audience prefers the contemporary music side. There is no way I am going to ditch any of the genres I am specialising in,” she said.