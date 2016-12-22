Chivayo, Sakunda earn top awards

Share this article:

HARARE - Despite the raging “fires” and debate around their Gwanda and Dema power projects, energy investors Wicknell Chivayo and Sakunda Holdings (Sakunda) founder Kuda Tagwirei have scooped top prizes in project management for their respective solar, and diesel-fired electricity plants.

While the Intratrek Zimbabwe (Intratrek) boss might have been rewarded for his $450 million power projects — across solar, hydro-electric and thermal sectors — the Sakunda chief executive was recognised for his execution of the 200 megawatt (MW) emergency power station in Seke and built in conjunction with Aggreko plc.

“I had an amazing night (Tuesday and where)… l won the best project manager of the year and my company (was also awarded for) … in the alternative energy solutions category in recognition of my solar project,” Chivayo said.

“I was born a winner, but to do that you must plan, prepare and always expect to win, and above all, give thanks… to the Man up above. Crucially, I am humbled to have received such recognition from legitimate and internationally-recognised bodies like the Chartered Institute of Project Managers Zimbabwe (CIPMZ),” he said.

On a night where the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration’s Albert Mugabe was also a big winner, Chivayo said he was mostly ecstatic about the fact professional recognition of “adjudicators who understand the comprehensive approach of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects, and not some clueless individuals” who often speculate about his deals.

The CIPMZ awards also come at the back of Intratrek’s EPC contracts with the Zimbabwe Power Company and namely the 100 MW solar farm in Matabeleland South, the $128 million Gairezi hydro-electric plant to be executed under the Bharat Heavy Electrical, and Angelique International consortium, and $113 million Munyati refurbishment.

With pre-commencement works underway at Chivayo’s Gwanda solar project, the $202 million investment is to be funded by the China Exim Bank and built by Chint Electric.