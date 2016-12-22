$100k needed for Rufaro artificial turf

Share this article:

HARARE - The Harare City Council (HCC) requires $107 000 to refurbish the Rufaro Stadium artificial turf which is now in a poor state and a danger to players.

As a result, council is losing a lot of revenue since most football teams now shun using the venue due to the poorly-maintained artificial turf.

Premier League teams like newly-crowned champions CAPS United, Dynamos and even the senior men’s national team now opt to use the National Sports Stadium.

To address the problem, HCC director of social development Mathew Marara wrote to the Zimbabwe Football Association highlighting the challenges posed by the stadium’s condition.

“Zifa invited the contractor Goran Blagojevic of ActGlobal Sports to come and re-assess the artificial turf,” Marara said.

“Subject to the concurrence of the finance committee council resolved that funds be released timeously to enable the contractor to get on site and start the restoration exercise to meet the premier soccer league scheduled commencement date of the 2017 football season by March 2017.”

Blagojevic’s assessment detailed that it would cost $55 000 for the use of specialised machines to remove infill materials, cleaning of dust and re-introducing the surface to Fifa artificial turf standards.

The assessment also quoted that $52 000 would be required to supply rubber granules to the approved thickness as well as additional granules for the upkeep and maintenance of the turf.