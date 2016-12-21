Mannex dumps Transit Crew

Share this article:

HARARE - Reggae star Emmanuel “Mannex” Motsi has dumped Transit Crew, citing poor management and marketing.

Mannex told the Daily News on the sidelines of City Sport Bar’s weekly Jam Session event that he was now performing with his Reggaestra Band.

“I will only return to Transit Crew as a hired artiste. I left that group to concentrate on my solo career as the group lacks proper management and marketing,” Mannex said.

Transit Crew was formed in 1988 by the likes of the late Munyaradzi Nyemba, Munya Brown, the Jamaican- British reggae drummer who came to Zimbabwe around 1982 with the British reggae band Misty–in-Roots, Samaita Zindi and Antony Liba.

The brainchild of the renowned drummer Munya Brown from the Misty-in-Roots, a reggae band based in England, Transit Crew became a registered company in 2009, under Transit Crew Music.

It has recorded four albums so far Sounds Playing (1988), The Message (1989), Money (1990) and Unity recorded in 2009.

Apart from sharing the stage with reggae icons, the group had a chance to perform in countries such as South Africa where they supported the late icon Lucky Dube; Japan; United Kingdom and Jamaica among others.

Transit Crew toured Japan between 1991-1992 , played at the World Music Festival in Japan and also played at the Makufe Reggae Festival in Bloemfontein SA.

Being among the oldest reggae groups in the country, Transit Crew has seen it all. They have shared the stage with internationally acclaimed reggae bands, the likes of Joseph Hill (Culture); I-Jahman Levi; Eric Donaldson, among others during their tours of Zimbabwe.

The Monday Jam Session was also graced by ex-Iyasa member Tsungai Tsikiri — now based in the United Kingdom — and Lamont Chitepo also based there, who have come to popularise their music in the country.

Mannex also shared the stage at the Jam Session with Biggie Tembo Jnr, Eriah Tembo, Chief Chareka, Liversy Matamba, Juntal, Rovambira Posse, Sister Flame and Four Brothers among others.

Tsikirai, the former Mpopoma High School student who is studying nursing in the United Kingdom, has come to promote her debut studio project called Rova Ngoma which comprises songs Bayakhuluma, Ndiphelile, Lavi Wam, Londolozela, Rova Ngoma, Likhululeni, Don’t Leave and Uzofika.

Rova Ngoma was recorded in the UK in August

“Though I frequently perform in Europe, it is my wish that my music should be first received by Zimbabweans and I promise to return home twice a year to market my music,” Tsikirai said after showcasing at the Jam Session.

She performed a number of songs from her album as well as some cover songs such as Wandirasa from the late mbira queen Chiwoniso Maraire and Miriam Makeba’s timeless hit Pata-pata backed by Sister Flame much to the delight of the fully-packed joint.