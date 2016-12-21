Fungisai responds to Killer T song

Share this article:

HARARE - Fungisai Zvakavapano-Mashavave is working on a reply to Killer T’s song Bvunza Tinzwe off his latest album.

The Toita Zvedenga hitmaker confirmed the development to the Daily News saying she is waiting for permission from Killer T.

“Actually, I am done with the song but I am just waiting to get permission to release it from the chairman (Killer T),” she said.

“I am not going to pre-empt the contents of the song because it is a surprise.”

Sources told the Daily News that Fungisai vowed that the rhetorical song should not go unanswered; hence she is recording the track’s reply at Oskid’s studio.

“She is putting final touches to the song and we are expecting it any time from now. The Zimdancehall track is being produced by Oskid,” said the source.

Fungisai has defended her move to dabble with Zimdancehall, saying she believes musicians should not be limited on account of genre.

“Apart from the Bvunza Tinzwe reply, I am also going to release another single called Kubasa Kwenyu for my Zimdancehall fans. I am trying to cater for all generations, that is, youths and the mature. The youth like Zimdancehall, while the mature audience prefer the contemporary music side.

“There is no way I am going to ditch any of the genres I am specialising in. Last week, I attended a musical gala in Masvingo and the youth were so crazy with my Zimdancehall songs,” she said.

“Music is a place or an industry; hence you are bound to meet different people with different characteristics, just like any industry does.

“While other (Zimdancehall) artistes do some sorts of things which might be condemned by the society, I will simply do my work without judging but just working.

“As a result, I do not have problems working with Zimdancehall artistes,” she said.

Fungisai used to shun sharing the stage with secular artistes as well as performing in worldly joints.